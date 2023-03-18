Martin Ive Purchases 36,412 Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Martin Ive bought 36,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £2,184.72 ($2,662.67).

Martin Ive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Martin Ive bought 50,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,265.69).

On Tuesday, February 7th, Martin Ive bought 450,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($38,391.22).

On Tuesday, January 24th, Martin Ive bought 274,987 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £19,249.09 ($23,460.20).

On Friday, January 13th, Martin Ive bought 394,824 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £27,637.68 ($33,683.95).

On Tuesday, January 10th, Martin Ive acquired 900,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($65,813.53).

Shares of Seeing Machines stock opened at GBX 5.99 ($0.07) on Friday. Seeing Machines Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.30 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of £249.18 million, a P/E ratio of -593.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.57.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

