Nigel Foster Acquires 1,000 Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Stock

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) insider Nigel Foster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £2,670 ($3,254.11).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.23) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.64. The company has a market cap of £858.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1,892.86 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232 ($2.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 298 ($3.63).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

