Jonathan (Jon) Richard Duffy Acquires 24,449 Shares of Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2) Stock

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2Get Rating) insider Jonathan (Jon) Richard Duffy bought 24,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,889.80 ($5,959.54).

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Performance

CPH2 stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of £53.68 million and a PE ratio of -2,000.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34. Clean Power Hydrogen Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 73 ($0.89).

About Clean Power Hydrogen

(Get Rating)

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.