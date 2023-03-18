Jonathan (Jon) Richard Duffy Acquires 24,449 Shares of Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2) Stock

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Rating) insider Jonathan (Jon) Richard Duffy bought 24,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,889.80 ($5,959.54).

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Performance

CPH2 stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of £53.68 million and a PE ratio of -2,000.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34. Clean Power Hydrogen Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 73 ($0.89).

About Clean Power Hydrogen

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

