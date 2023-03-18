Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Insider Purchases £12,250 in Stock

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) insider Elisabeth Iceton acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 490 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($14,929.92).

Jersey Electricity Price Performance

Shares of LON:JEL opened at GBX 495 ($6.03) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 502.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 511.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of 0.26. Jersey Electricity plc has a 52 week low of GBX 476 ($5.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 625 ($7.62).

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. Jersey Electricity’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

See Also

