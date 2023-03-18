Shonaid Jemmett-Page Purchases 12,500 Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Stock

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,875 ($24,223.03).

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

Shares of UKW opened at GBX 158.20 ($1.93) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 385.85 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.76. Greencoat UK Wind PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 130.40 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.05).

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

Greencoat UK Wind Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a GBX 1.93 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,195.12%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.