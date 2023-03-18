Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Insider Richard Fraser Acquires 25,000 Shares

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating) insider Richard Fraser acquired 25,000 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($20,719.07).

Frenkel Topping Group Price Performance

Shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.83) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £86.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,400.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.45. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 58 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 79.84 ($0.97).

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers forensic accounting, cost consulting and management, legal, and post settlement services, as well as witness reports, and care and case management services to legal firms and their clients.

