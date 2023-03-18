Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Insider Richard Fraser Acquires 25,000 Shares

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating) insider Richard Fraser acquired 25,000 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($20,719.07).
Frenkel Topping Group Price Performance
Shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.83) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £86.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,400.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.45. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 58 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 79.84 ($0.97).
Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile
