Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider David Till Purchases 43,955 Shares

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) insider David Till purchased 43,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 446 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £196,039.30 ($238,926.63).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance

Shares of OCI opened at GBX 448 ($5.46) on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 355 ($4.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 475 ($5.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 453.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 418.93. The firm has a market cap of £790.36 million, a P/E ratio of 242.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

Oakley Capital Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Oakley Capital Investments’s payout ratio is currently 216.22%.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.