Steven L. Mogford Sells 35,000 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Steven L. Mogford sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($12.85), for a total transaction of £368,900 ($449,603.90).

United Utilities Group Price Performance

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,065 ($12.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,045.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,007.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. The company has a market capitalization of £7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,401.32, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,025 ($12.49) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.19) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.23) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,112 ($13.55).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Recommended Stories

