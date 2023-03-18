Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Insider Purchases £19,902.56 in Stock

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) insider Richard Howell acquired 18,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,902.56 ($24,256.62).
Richard Howell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Richard Howell bought 37,827 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £41,231.43 ($50,251.59).
Primary Health Properties Price Performance
Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30. Primary Health Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 95.75 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 152.30 ($1.86). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 125 ($1.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut Primary Health Properties to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 105 ($1.28) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
