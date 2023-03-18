Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Insider Purchases £19,902.56 in Stock

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) insider Richard Howell acquired 18,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,902.56 ($24,256.62).

Richard Howell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Richard Howell bought 37,827 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £41,231.43 ($50,251.59).

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30. Primary Health Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 95.75 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 152.30 ($1.86). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.63. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35,000.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 125 ($1.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut Primary Health Properties to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 105 ($1.28) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

