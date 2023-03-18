Hedley Clark Acquires 825,000 Shares of Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) insider Hedley Clark purchased 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($40,219.38).
Primorus Investments Stock Performance
Shares of PRIM opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.86. Primorus Investments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.01 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.05).
Primorus Investments Company Profile
