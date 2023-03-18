Hedley Clark Acquires 825,000 Shares of Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) insider Hedley Clark purchased 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($40,219.38).

Primorus Investments Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.86. Primorus Investments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.01 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.05).

Primorus Investments Company Profile

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

