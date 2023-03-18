Kelvin Stagg Sells 9,616 Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) insider Kelvin Stagg sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.36), for a total value of £42,310.40 ($51,566.61).
Kelvin Stagg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Kelvin Stagg sold 25,039 shares of PageGroup stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.41), for a total value of £111,173.16 ($135,494.41).
PageGroup Stock Performance
PAGE opened at GBX 441.20 ($5.38) on Friday. PageGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 356.80 ($4.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 521.50 ($6.36). The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 458.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 442.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.
PageGroup Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on PAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.43) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 400 ($4.88) to GBX 410 ($5.00) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.31) price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
PageGroup Company Profile
PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.
