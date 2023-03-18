Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Acquires £18,903.49 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Vanda Murray purchased 6,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £18,903.49 ($23,038.99).

MSLH opened at GBX 310.80 ($3.79) on Friday. Marshalls plc has a twelve month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 733 ($8.93). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.84. The stock has a market cap of £786.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,606.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $5.70. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,894.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Marshalls from GBX 280 ($3.41) to GBX 350 ($4.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

