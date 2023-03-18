Graham Sutherland Buys 30,569 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Graham Sutherland purchased 30,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £30,874.69 ($37,629.12).

Shares of LON:FGP opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.27) on Friday. FirstGroup plc has a 1-year low of GBX 89.55 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 145.66 ($1.78). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £759.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1,743.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.01) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

