Niu Technologies (NIU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 20th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ NIU opened at $3.98 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $305.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.40 to $5.90 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Trading of Niu Technologies

About Niu Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

