Niu Technologies (NIU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 20th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ NIU opened at $3.98 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $305.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.
Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.40 to $5.90 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
