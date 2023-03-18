DouYu International (DOYU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 20th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DouYu International Stock Performance

Shares of DOYU opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 147.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 205.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About DouYu International

Separately, Citigroup lowered DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.10 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

