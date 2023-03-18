Foot Locker (FL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.32.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

