Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 20th. Analysts expect Dragonfly Energy to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 30.9 %

Shares of DFLI stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Dragonfly Energy

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.

