Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 20th. Analysts expect Dragonfly Energy to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 30.9 %
Shares of DFLI stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000.
About Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.
