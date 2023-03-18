Flotek Industries (FTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 20th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE FTK opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Flotek Industries has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.79.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flotek Industries (FTK)
