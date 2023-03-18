Puyi (PUYI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 20th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Puyi Price Performance

NASDAQ:PUYI opened at $5.30 on Friday. Puyi has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94.

Get Puyi alerts:

Institutional Trading of Puyi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puyi Company Profile

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. The firm also offers financial asset allocation services including asset management services, insurance consulting services, and trust consulting services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puyi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puyi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.