Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Adobe Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $353.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,998,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

