Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $363.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.09 and its 200-day moving average is $358.84. The company has a market cap of $271.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

