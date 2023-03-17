Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 725 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after acquiring an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after acquiring an additional 40,474 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $203.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51, a PEG ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

