Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Lennar updated its Q2 guidance to $2.10-$2.55 EPS.

Lennar Stock Up 4.0 %

LEN opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.24. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.