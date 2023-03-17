Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 110 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $473.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

