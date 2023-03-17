Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $989,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 15.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 6.2 %

Intel stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

