Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $195.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day moving average is $167.91. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $212.56. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

