Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,738 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.