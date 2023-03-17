Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.