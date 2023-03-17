Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues Earnings Results

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($1.82), Briefing.com reports. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $906.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tutor Perini updated its FY23 guidance to $0.45-0.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.
Tutor Perini Trading Down 14.1 %
Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

