Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues Earnings Results

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($1.82), Briefing.com reports. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $906.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tutor Perini updated its FY23 guidance to $0.45-0.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,842,000 after purchasing an additional 260,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 69,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 139,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 284,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

