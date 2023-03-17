Lynch & Associates IN Sells 755 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,648,628,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $148,740,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,648,628,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WMT opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.