Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 120,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 52,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 140,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

