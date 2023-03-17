Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,314 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.6% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.14.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $255.41 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.86 billion, a PE ratio of 146.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,679 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.