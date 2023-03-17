Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

