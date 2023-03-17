Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $40.58 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.95 and its 200 day moving average is $140.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

