Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,179 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $582.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.36. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

