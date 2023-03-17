West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.9% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.