Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,826 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 275.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.46. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

