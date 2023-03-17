Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 59,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.6 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.27.

Shares of META stock opened at $204.93 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $531.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day moving average of $140.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

