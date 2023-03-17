Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,531 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EOG Resources by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

