First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 409 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.46. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

