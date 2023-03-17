Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Issues Earnings Results

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Austin Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Austin Gold stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. Austin Gold has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Austin Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Austin Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Austin Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

