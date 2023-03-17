Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 48.68%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Oatly Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Oatly Group stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
