Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

