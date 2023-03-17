JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 60,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 21,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day moving average of $129.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $384.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

