1,000 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NEM opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.