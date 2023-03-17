Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $706,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $132.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average is $142.05.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.