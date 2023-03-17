Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,680,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.83. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.