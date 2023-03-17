Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 112 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Tesla Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $184.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

