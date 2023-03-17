Optimum Investment Advisors Has $2.20 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 60,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 21,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 72,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $384.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

