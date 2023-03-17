Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 1,478 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc grew its position in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

AAPL stock opened at $155.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

